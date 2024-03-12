The Rumored Reason Glen Powell And His Ex Gigi Paris Really Split

Gwen Powell and Gigi Paris might not have been deemed an "It Couple," but that didn't stop fans from going into a frenzy when news of their breakup surfaced, especially with rumors swirling around that Powell's on-screen romance with his "Anyone But You" co-star, Sydney Sweeney, had spilled over into real life. After all, it was just too coincidental that Powell and Paris called it quits in the middle of Powell and Sweeney promoting the rom-com in which they swapped spit a bajillion times. But it turns out Sweeney wasn't the homewrecker the internet wanted her to be.

However, it's not like the rumors were unfounded, either. Fans grew even more suspicious when Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram, which is the digital equivalent of a friendship breakup. What's more, it was also around this time that photos of Sweeney being chummy with Powell's family when they visited the film's shoot in Australia surfaced, adding even more fuel to the fire. Then again, actors getting close with each other's families is hardly proof of a behind-the-scenes scandal, and stars sparking romance rumors whenever they pretend to be in love on-screen is almost a tradition at this point (see also: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio).

Despite all the drama, both Sweeney and Powell still made an effort to shut down the rumors (more on this later). And the main culprit for Powell's split from Paris? It's apparently the same old reason why so many celebrity romances fall apart: the strain of a long-distance relationship.