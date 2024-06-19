Donald Trump's Drama-Filled History With Tic Tacs, Explained

Donald Trump loves his Tic Tacs, so when he needed a visual prop to demonstrate the effects of inflation to a crowd of supporters, he turned to the mild breath mints.

Tic Tacs come in a shade of orange, just like Trump's skin, so no wonder he prefers them over breath fresheners that pack more of a punch. They can also be purchased in adorable mini boxes. During a June 2024 campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump pulled a standard-sized container of the mints out of his jacket and held it up. He then showed the crowd one of the mini boxes. "This is what inflation does," he said (via PBS NewsHour). According to Forbes, Trump grossly inflated the inflation problem by telling several fibs about it, but the crowd went wild over his Tic Tac gag. His special guest, former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio, was probably thankful that Trump had the Tic Tacs in his possession when the ex-president invited him up on stage and greeted him with a smooch. "I don't kiss men. But I kissed him," Trump said. Arpaio didn't look like he enjoyed the experience much.

It's odd that Trump would use Tic Tacs, of all things, as a prop — after all, the candy is a reminder of one of his most controversial moments.