The Tragic Truth Of Princess Diana's Mother, Frances Shand Kydd

As a high-born member of British society, Frances Shand Kydd had been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. However, she will always be best known as the mother of Princess Diana. While Shand Kydd was no princess herself, she was born with a noble pedigree: her father was Edmund Maurice Burke Roche, the 4th Baron Fermoy, who counted King George VI among his friends, while her mother was a close confidante of the king's wife, Queen Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother.

Born Frances Roche, she was just 18 when she married Diana's father, Edward John Spencer (who was then 30), in 1954. He was likewise an aristocrat, heir to the earldom of Spencer. The couple's wedding took place within Westminster Abbey, traditional site of the British royal family's most important ceremonies. As the BBC reported, the crème-de-la-crème of British high society was on hand to witness the nuptials — including Queen Elizabeth II herself — which was described as "one of the social events of the year." Also notable was the fact that the bride was the youngest woman to be married in that storied cathedral within the prior half-century.

Despite those auspicious beginnings, her life was one of heartbreak, pain, and betrayal — all of which played out in public, given that her daughter was one of the most famous people of the 20th century. To discover more, read on to explore the tragic truth of Princess Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd.