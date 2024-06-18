Video Of Trump's Awkward Stair Moment Ignites Fresh Worry About His Health

During a talk at the Turning Point Action conference, Donald Trump declared that President Joe Biden should be given a cognitive test, as shared on X. In one of Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances, he ragged, "I took a cognitive test and I aced it. Doc Ronny. Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much immediately." An X user commented, "He aced it so good he got his doctors name wrong ( Ron JACKSON)." Another joked, "Okay grandpa, let's get you to bed."

This wasn't the first time Trump bragged about acing a cognitive test. In a 2020 interview with Fox News, he stated that he asked to take one to shut down rumors of his declining health. "It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question," he stated. Number 45 went on to explain that the doctors asked him later to repeat the 10th question. "If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order. It's actually not that easy. But for me, it was easy," he added. A reader laughed, "'They say, that's amazing! How did you do that?' LMFAO."