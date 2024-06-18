Video Of Trump's Awkward Stair Moment Ignites Fresh Worry About His Health
Going down a set of stairs is NBD for many unless you're Donald Trump. In a video shared by the editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch, Ron Filipkowski, on X, formerly Twitter, the former POTUS was seen carefully maneuvering himself off of a plane and giving a sigh of relief when he made it to the ground safely. "Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom," Filipkowski wrote. "There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg," an X user noted.
With Trump at 78 years old and President Joe Biden at 81, the nation is doubtful about both their abilities to serve as president. In a poll shared by CBS News, 42% of voters think only Trump has the mental and cognitive health to serve if elected, while confidence in Joe Biden's health only received 27% of votes. Of course, the parties had a large play in the numbers, with 87% of Republicans voting in favor of Trump's mental and cognitive health. The same day he made his delicate descent down the stairs, the 2024 presidential hopeful bragged about his brain power while giving a speech, but unfortunately, critics caught a blunder that hinted otherwise.
Donald Trump's boast turned into a roast
During a talk at the Turning Point Action conference, Donald Trump declared that President Joe Biden should be given a cognitive test, as shared on X. In one of Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances, he ragged, "I took a cognitive test and I aced it. Doc Ronny. Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much immediately." An X user commented, "He aced it so good he got his doctors name wrong ( Ron JACKSON)." Another joked, "Okay grandpa, let's get you to bed."
This wasn't the first time Trump bragged about acing a cognitive test. In a 2020 interview with Fox News, he stated that he asked to take one to shut down rumors of his declining health. "It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question," he stated. Number 45 went on to explain that the doctors asked him later to repeat the 10th question. "If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order. It's actually not that easy. But for me, it was easy," he added. A reader laughed, "'They say, that's amazing! How did you do that?' LMFAO."