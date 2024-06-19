Paula Deen's Appearance 11 Years After Career-Ending Scandal Has Jaws Dropping

As the 11th anniversary of Paula Deen's career-ending scandal approaches, social media is reflecting on the famous chef's past misdeeds while discussing her jaw-dropping appearance. In 2013, Paula, a Food Network staple, admired as much for her jovial southern hospitality as her controversial, butter-based dishes, faced disturbing allegations alongside her brother, Bubba Hiers. Lisa Jackson, who managed their sibling-owned Savannah eatery for several years, accused Paula of displaying racially insensitive behavior, including using the N-word, in a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit that ruined her career. And though Jackson rescinded some of her initial statements upon settling, Paula lost the support of fans and several corporate sponsors.

Paula has continued to churn out recipes — just not on the Food Network, which opted not to renew her contract following Jackson's lawsuit. With the help of her sons, Bobby and Jamie Deen, Paula has balanced delivering hearty soul food recipes with healthier options, fueled by her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. In 2015, Paula even released a cookbook featuring healthier versions of her rich dishes. "I took 50 of my classic recipes that people just adore, and I have taken as much of the fat and calories and carbs out of that as I could without jeopardizing the flavor of the recipe, and some of the recipes are actually better than the original," said Paula, according to CBS 42. That said, Paula recently dabbled in a super indulgent recipe for her YouTube channel, but it's her concerning appearance that has tongues wagging on social media.