Who Is Russell Westbrooks' Wife, Nina Westbrook?

For NBA fans, basketball star Russell Westbrook needs no introduction. Known for his fierce competitiveness on the court — personified by the intimidating scowl encountered by opponents — the Los Angeles Clippers point guard is renowned as one of the top players in the league. Joining the Clippers during the 2022-23 season, he began his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets and then to the Washington Wizards. He then spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and was then traded to the Utah Jazz, with the Clippers buying out his contract before he played even a single game with the Jazz. Over the course of his career, he's played in nine NBA All-Star Games (named most valuable player twice) and was named the NBA's MVP in 2017.

In 2015, Westbrook married wife Nina Westbrook. A world apart from the "basketball wife" stereotype, she's a highly educated entrepreneur with imposing credentials (including a surprisingly impressive college degree), her own businesses, and an unwavering commitment to using her talents to help others. In recent years, her profile has been heightened even further with an exciting new media venture that's led her to step well beyond her husband's long shadow as a world-class athlete, becoming a celebrity in her own right.

To find out more about this fascinating female, keep on reading for an expansive answer to the question, who is Russell Westbrooks' wife, Nina Westbrook?