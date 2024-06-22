Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Candace Cameron Bure Wore

Candace Cameron Bure has been in Hollywood long enough to know that when you're lost out there and you're all alone, a stylist is waiting to throw you a bone — everywhere you look. There have been a few times that the "Full House" star really needed to seek out the help of a fashion expert, but maybe her rep is scaring them away? A number of celebs can't stand Bure, after all.

To be fair to Bure, she's actually no style slouch. While known for being the "Queen of Christmas," the former Hallmark star has the "Christian girl autumn" aesthetic down to a science; she can rock a sweater poncho, floppy-brimmed hat, skinny jeans, and booties with the best of 'em. But when describing her personal style, she revealed that it's inspired by a place that some members of her conservative Christian fanbase love to hate. "I think it's West Coast cool," she told WWD. "It's casual and it's fun. I was born and raised in L.A., and so I have a very casual vibe to the way that I dress."

Where Bure usually runs into trouble is when she goes a little too Hollywood for her fans to handle. When she competed on "Dancing with the Stars," she told reporters she would dress modestly. The problem with this is that not everyone shares the same view of what modest clothing is, and some of her fans find her wardrobe too revealing for their tastes.