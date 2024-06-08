Candace Cameron Bure Spilled The Shady Truth About Her Hallmark Exit

Aside from her iconic role on "Full House," Candace Cameron Bure was practically the face of the Hallmark Channel for over a decade. You couldn't think of Christmas movies without picturing her in classics like "Let It Snow," "If I Only Had Christmas," and "A Christmas Detour." From 2008 to 2022, she was practically Hallmark royalty. But suddenly, Bure decided to make a bold career move and jump ship to the Great American Family network, joining the great GAC exodus.

Bure is hardly the only celebrity who left the Hallmark Channel for GAC, but her departure hit hard because she was with Hallmark for 14 years. In April 2022, she announced her switch, gushing about how thrilled she was to join a network that shares her values. "I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," she said in a statement. "I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

On the surface, it sounded like Bure was just chasing new opportunities, but her later comments added more details about her real reasons for jumping ship. And unsurprisingly, some of her comments have ruffled a few feathers.