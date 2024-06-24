Stormy Daniels Has A Fiery Take On Melania's Choice To Stay With Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) has entered the group chat. Fresh off Donald Trump's stunning 34 felony count conviction, Daniels — Trump's alleged mistress and the direct recipient of the "hush money" payments the entire criminal trial hinged on — had a few choice words for Melania Trump. "I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon," Daniels declared on June 6, 2024 during a no holds barred interview with The Daily Mirror. "It's been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He's neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore," she added.

Daniels went on to say that she believed Melania's choice to remain out of the courtroom was a choice she made as a mother. "You know, if it was the other way around, even if I wanted to support my spouse or my family member, I would choose the safety and privacy of my child over attending court," Daniels said. As you may recall, Daniels claims that she and the eventual POTUS met in July 2006 at a golf tournament and engaged in a sexual affair. Donald, however, vehemently denies that any such affair took place.