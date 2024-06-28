The Shadiest Things That Have Come Out About Jelly Roll

The following includes discussion of drug use.

Jelly Roll has been candid about his troubled past, which included drug use — and his present as well. In an interview with Taste of Country, he fessed up to using weed to help him stay sober from harder drugs. "I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety. This is a hot-button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober," he stated. The country singer then shared, "I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll's drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I'll be alright." He acknowledged that some of his friends are completely sober from any substances but that his journey is a bit different. "That's just not how my sobriety worked out," Jelly Roll declared.

The "Save Me" singer also had to learn how to imbibe without going too hard. "I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that," he told People in 2023. He went on to say, "There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, I thought we only drank to do cocaine."

