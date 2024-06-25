Angel Reese Looks So Different Without Makeup
The average athlete isn't usually recognized for their personal style, but Angel Reese, a former LSU basketball star with a hefty net worth, isn't average. Known by many fans as the "Bayou Barbie," she's lauded for her killer style and makeup sense nearly as much as her triumphs in basketball. For example, she totally stole the show during the WNBA draft when she showed up in a sparkly, hooded gown that would probably make Rihanna cry tears of joy. Reese even quoted Rihanna in her Instagram caption, which read, "I remember thinking.... She can beat me, but she can't beat my outfit." Well said.
Reese paired the daring look with long, straight black hair and soft makeup that also went over well with her fans. "The MUA did her job too," replied one user. Of course, the Chicago Sky star is also often seen sporting bolder makeup styles on the court or via various partnerships across her social media accounts, like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn't mean she's always dolled up. Reese has never been afraid to step out without makeup and show off her natural face. And, while Reese might look different without a face full of makeup and other cosmetics, she's always confident about her natural beauty.
Angel Reese is a confident beauty
In February, a TikTok troll challenged Angel Reese to post a makeup-free look. The basketball star obliged and uploaded a TikTok of herself sitting in her car with only her bare face. While Reese is usually seen out rocking long lashes, winged eyeshadow, blush and colorful lipstick, she showed a different side of herself wearing zero makeup, long straight hair, and a pimple patch. The athlete also overlayed the clip with dismissive audio. "I have not heard from my opps yet. They have not said a thing," said the voice. "And even when they talking, it's like I still don't hear them."
@angelreese10
I partnered with @COVERGIRL to create this high shine and comfortable, non-sticky look using COVERGIRL Yummy Gloss that is perfect for game day and going out with friends! 💘#COVERGIRLPartner #EasyBreezyBeautiful
Reese also wore minimal makeup during a paid partnership with CoverGirl. In March, the basketball star uploaded a TikTok tutorial showcasing her "no makeup look" to her more than 3.5 million followers. "Hey, guys! I'm about to go out with my friends and I wanna do a no makeup look and just do lip gloss and I love when my lips are popping," she said. "That's like my favorite thing. Lashes and lip gloss is all I really need." Reese then walked fans through the application of her "Yummy" lip gloss by CoverGirl, which is one of her personal staples. "I love when my lips are stained pink, and this like literally does it," she said. It's easy to understand where her confidence comes from.
Angel Reese went makeup free for a skincare tutorial
That wasn't the only time Angel Reese went makeup-free on TikTok. Reese took to the video-sharing app in February to share a few makeup-free selfies with her followers. Dressed in pink SKIMS pajamas, Reese posed in various areas of her home, including her bedroom and bathroom. Reese wore nearly no makeup, aside from eye lashes (and possibly some lip gloss). "Saturday nights in @SKIMS," Reese captioned the TikTok slideshow, alongside three heart emojis. Despite this being one of Reese's more casual looks, fans flocked to the comments section to shower Reese with praise. "Your beauty's like art in museum the more I look at it the more I get better," wrote one fan. Another said, "Skin is eating," along with three heart-eye emojis.
@angelreese10
SKIN CARE ROUTINE😇
♬ Chill and gentle lo-fi/10 minutes(1455687) – nightbird_bgm
In January, Reese went makeup-free once again as she walked her fellow beauty enthusiasts through a highly requested skincare tutorial. Although she started the video in full makeup, by the end of it, all that was left were her lashes. As for the actual routine, she made sure her hands were bacteria-free before touching her face. She then washed her face with La Roche-Posay cleanser before double cleansing with CeraVe foaming facial cleanser. She followed that with Cetaphil moisturizer before adding a few drops of La Roche-Posay vitamin C serum for dark spots and discoloration.