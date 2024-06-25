Angel Reese Looks So Different Without Makeup

The average athlete isn't usually recognized for their personal style, but Angel Reese, a former LSU basketball star with a hefty net worth, isn't average. Known by many fans as the "Bayou Barbie," she's lauded for her killer style and makeup sense nearly as much as her triumphs in basketball. For example, she totally stole the show during the WNBA draft when she showed up in a sparkly, hooded gown that would probably make Rihanna cry tears of joy. Reese even quoted Rihanna in her Instagram caption, which read, "I remember thinking.... She can beat me, but she can't beat my outfit." Well said.

Reese paired the daring look with long, straight black hair and soft makeup that also went over well with her fans. "The MUA did her job too," replied one user. Of course, the Chicago Sky star is also often seen sporting bolder makeup styles on the court or via various partnerships across her social media accounts, like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn't mean she's always dolled up. Reese has never been afraid to step out without makeup and show off her natural face. And, while Reese might look different without a face full of makeup and other cosmetics, she's always confident about her natural beauty.