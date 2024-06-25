Shifty Shellshock, Crazy Town Band Member, Dead At 49

Shifty Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, has died at age 49. According to the LA County Medical Examiner, the Crazy Town frontman died at his home on June 24. The cause of death has yet to be released.

Crazy Town had a bumpy journey in the music world. The rap/rock band's 1999 debut album, "The Gift of Game," was met with a lukewarm reception, and amid a wealth of personal problems, they were on the verge of quitting a year after the album's release. However, everything changed in 2001 when the track "Butterfly" skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and became a global success.

More to come....