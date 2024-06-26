Kevin Costner's Children Live Extremely Lavish Lives

The holiday season must be a busy time at the Costner household, as Kevin Costner has seven kids from three women: Annie, Lily, and Joe, from his first wife, Cindy Silva; another son, Liam, with his now-ex, Bridget Rooney; two more boys, Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan; and another girl, Grace Avery, from Kevin's marriage to his second wife, Christine Baumgartner. The kids may all share different mothers, but they all have one thing in common — aside from their famous dad — they all live in the lap of luxury.

Costner's work-life imbalance spelled the end of his first marriage. It also contributed to the failure of his second, which resulted in a bitter and drawn-out divorce that was finally completed in February 2024. Still, his strong work ethic led to Costner amassing an impressive bank balance. Radar obtained legal documents filed by Baumgartner in June 2023, in which her attorney claimed, "Kevin's estate is worth at least $400,000,000." They also claimed that Costner refused to meet Baumgartner's child support demands of $248,000 a month, offering $38,000 instead.

According to TMZ, the warring exes agreed on $129,000. However, Baumgartner was back in court in August 2023, demanding an increase to $175,057 so their children could enjoy the same level of comfort at both parents' homes. She claimed Costner had earned $19,248,467 in the last two years alone. The judge ultimately slashed the amount to $63,000. Still, given his astounding income, it's little surprise that Costner's children live extremely lavish lives.