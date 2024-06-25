Who Is Jenna Sinatra's Rumored New Boyfriend, Dalton Chandler?

Is Jenna Sinatra going to post a boyfriend reveal on TikTok soon? Followers of the content creator sure think so! Sinatra's love life has intrigued her Gen Z followers ever since she exploded on social media. Her relationship with Will Devane had people gripped from start to finish before the content creator confirmed what we all suspected at the end of 2023, revealing the two were taking a break. Many were hopeful the pair would get back together but Sinatra may have said thank you, next, because people seem to think she has since moved on with Dalton Chandler.

One thing about the internet, they are going to get to the bottom of things and people have taken notice that Chandler and Sinatra have been having frequent hangouts. Chandler, a fellow content creator, has been posting videos and photos with Sinatra on Snapchat. From attending baseball games to morning runs, people are convinced they are more than just friends. They might even have proof as they paused one video of Sinatra at the perfect time, showing her lock screen was a photo of her and a guy (who many think was Chandler) hugging.

But while people continue to investigate, many are still curious about the man that has been hanging with Sinatra. And besides the fact that he's a content creator, there is so much more about Chandler, a.k.a Sinatra's rumored beau, that the public may not know about.