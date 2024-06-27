Everything We Know About Paula Deen's Health Issues & Diabetes Diagnosis

Paula Deen was once America's favorite comfort food cook to watch on the Food Network, and she wasn't shy about whipping up meals filled with butter and sugar. In fact, one of her famous meals was called The Lady's Brunch Burger, which featured bacon, a fried egg, and donuts as buns. Despite Deen's tendency toward sharing recipes for fried foods, cakes, and all things decadent, her son Jamie told Good Housekeeping in 2008, "You know, I think people have this idea that Mama is hooked up to a butter IV at home. The truth is, she just believes in having good things in moderation. Everything is probably OK for you if you don't have too much.

Moderation was not the name of Deen's cooking game, and it wasn't surprising when she announced that she had Type 2 diabetes in 2012 on the "Today" show, per Page Six. "I was diagnosed three years ago during a regular physical exam with my doctor. I am here today to let the world know that it is not a death sentence," she stated. Deen revealed that she kept her diagnosis hidden from the public on purpose and told Al Roker, "I said 'I'm going to keep this close to my chest for the time being,' because I had to figure things out in my own head." Since revealing her diagnosis, Deen has been on a health kick, and while she hasn't completely eliminated her vices, she's eating far less of them.