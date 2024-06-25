Is Paula Deen On Ozempic? Facial Plastic Surgeon Gives Us Their Take On Her Weight Loss

Ozempic is the latest rage among celebrities thanks to people having drastic weight transformations after taking the diabetes medication. Many stars have relied on the drug to get thin, and because of this dynamic, there's been a trend in Ozempic accusations made against some of the biggest celebrities, including the scandalous Paula Deen.

Several photos of Deen have caught the attention of the public as the celebrity chef has lost a significant amount of weight, specifically in her face. People are convinced Deen is on Ozempic, with one person writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Ozempic Paula Deen wasn't on my 2024 bingo card. LMAO." Although the chef has never been one of the many celebrities who have admitted to taking Ozempic, it hasn't stopped the gossip. Now, Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis is dishing exclusively to Nicki Swift his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Deen's weight loss.

Dr. Davis told Nicki Swift, "To be clear, I am not her physician, but she has been outspoken about having diabetes." Since Deen has diabetes, it wouldn't be uncommon if she was using Ozempic or similar medications. However, while these drugs can result in weight loss like Deen has experienced, Dr. Davis notes there are downsides when it comes to Ozempic. He said, "As they become more effective at managing diabetes and helping with weight loss, it's important for users to recognize that there are some drawbacks that can occur after rapid weight loss ... especially when it comes to the face."