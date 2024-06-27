The Untold Truth Of Pippa Middleton

It was the dress seen around the world, and we're not talking about the one Kate Middleton wore to her royal wedding. Her younger sister Pippa arguably stole the show in a slim-fitting ivory satin gown, but she was taken aback about the commentary it sparked online.

The Alexander McQueen dress immediately went viral, mostly due to many comments about her voluptuous backside. Pippa was dubbed "Her Royal Hotness," and while the spotlight should have been on Kate and Prince William, no one could get enough of her infamous maid-of-honor gown. The author was even accused of adding extra padding to the look, an allegation mentioned in the 2011 TLC special "Crazy About Pippa" (per E! News).

The mother of three spoke about becoming a trending topic on her sister's big day in 2014 while attending a Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in London. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she said at the time, jokingly referring to the figure-hugging gown. While the dress was a huge hit with the public, Pippa admitted she hadn't intended for it to become such a fuss. "It was completely unexpected," she shared in an interview with Today (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress," she added. "[It was] really just to sort of blend in with the train. I suppose it's flattering. Embarrassing, definitely. It wasn't planned."