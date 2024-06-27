The Untold Truth Of Pippa Middleton
This article includes references to suicide.
From being one of Britain's most fawned-over socialites to arguably upstaging her sister during her Royal wedding — Pippa Middleton knows how to make an entrance. And while you think you may know from the tabloids, there's more than meets the eye regarding Kate's younger sister. The mother of three has had an impressive career, from her educational pursuits to her many jobs over the years.
Despite her proximity to the throne, Pippa isn't a Royal, meaning she lives her life free from the restraints of royal duties. She hasn't escaped the paparazzi, however, and she's been sensationalized (that bridesmaid's dress, anyone?) and scrutinized ever since Kate started dating Prince William. While she may not be a princess or a duchess, she sure knows how to live like one. The English A-lister may have settled into motherhood and left her eligible bachelorette status behind her, but she remains a hot topic. We're breaking down the untold truth of Pippa Middleton.
Her first book was a major flop
Pippa Middleton became a published author in 2012 with the release of her event planning book, "Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends." However, her book didn't exactly hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. Middleton's venture came after event planning was instilled in her at a young age, with her mother running a successful party-planning business called Party Pieces in the 1980s.
"I certainly have opportunities many can only dream of — but in most ways, I'm a typical girl in her 20s trying to forge a career and represent herself in what can sometimes seem rather strange circumstances," she wrote in an excerpt from the book (via E! News). "One of the most attractive has been the chance to publish 'Celebrate.'"
Her book didn't live up to the hype, though, and her publishing company Viking Press reportedly dropped Middleton and forewent plans for a second book after "Celebrate" sold a disappointing 18,000 copies. Buzzfeed News called the book "painfully obvious," pointing to 19 cringeworthy excerpts that better explain why "Celebrate" wasn't a huge hit. "You can cut up your chicken into portions consisting of the drumstick, thigh, breast, and wing," Middleton wrote in one chapter. "A well-wrapped gift helps express how much thought you've put into it. Don't forget to remove the price tag from the gift ..." she mentioned in another. With advice like that, it's no surprise that more Middleton event planning books weren't flying off the shelves.
Middleton was embarrassed that her figure-hugging dress caused a stir at her sister's wedding
It was the dress seen around the world, and we're not talking about the one Kate Middleton wore to her royal wedding. Her younger sister Pippa arguably stole the show in a slim-fitting ivory satin gown, but she was taken aback about the commentary it sparked online.
The Alexander McQueen dress immediately went viral, mostly due to many comments about her voluptuous backside. Pippa was dubbed "Her Royal Hotness," and while the spotlight should have been on Kate and Prince William, no one could get enough of her infamous maid-of-honor gown. The author was even accused of adding extra padding to the look, an allegation mentioned in the 2011 TLC special "Crazy About Pippa" (per E! News).
The mother of three spoke about becoming a trending topic on her sister's big day in 2014 while attending a Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in London. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she said at the time, jokingly referring to the figure-hugging gown. While the dress was a huge hit with the public, Pippa admitted she hadn't intended for it to become such a fuss. "It was completely unexpected," she shared in an interview with Today (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress," she added. "[It was] really just to sort of blend in with the train. I suppose it's flattering. Embarrassing, definitely. It wasn't planned."
Prince William reportedly feared her media career would tarnish the Royal Family
Pippa Middleton used her newfound platform to the best of her ability following her sister's Royal Wedding. In addition to releasing "Celebrate," the Reading native became a successful contributor for publications like The Telegraph and Vanity Fair. She also began a food and exercise column in Waitrose, where she published several exercise blogs for their online website as well as food recipes in their kitchen magazine.
Not everybody was a fan of her penmanship, however. Her brother-in-law, Prince William, reportedly disliked the idea of Middleton having a career in the spotlight and swayed her to forego future opportunities that could tarnish the Royal Family. A source for the Daily Mail claimed in 2016 that he "quietly and diplomatically reined in" his sister-in-law, who was allegedly up for a potential roving reporter role with NBC News. "It was felt by William in particular that she needed some guidance and support," the insider continued.
Middleton was never granted a reporting job with NBC, and she hasn't been nearly as active in her communications career in the years following Prince William's alleged aversion to it. While there's no telling whether she may take on another writing role in the future, there's been talk that she could be busy being a future lady-in-waiting for her sister Kate. The latter will assume the role of Queen when her husband ascends to the throne, and many have speculated that she will want her sister by her side for the job.
Her husband has a daring side
Pippa Middleton has dated several eligible rich bachelors in her day, but she finally met her match with her husband, James Matthew. The latter is a billionaire, managing his hedge fund Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which he started over two decades ago. His company is valued at over 2 billion, making him a perfect match for his wife's celebrity lifestyle that goes hand in hand with the Royal Family. He also had a noteworthy career as a professional race car driver in the '90s, which helped contribute to his lofty fortune. Matthew competed in the British Formula 3 Championship and also won the Eurocup Formula Renault race.
The pair reportedly started seeing each other in 2012 after they were seen hand in hand, but it wouldn't be until 2015 that they made their relationship official. Matthew popped the question in 2016, with Middleton sporting an Asscher-cut diamond worth nearly $300,000 in the days that followed. They tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and several other members of the Royal Family in attendance.
While Pippa may not be an official Royal, she was granted her own title after marrying Matthew. Her husband is set to inherit his father's place as Laird of Glen Affric, making Pippa the future Lady of Glen Affric. Still, we can't help but argue that "Her Royal Hotness" has a better ring to it.
Middleton has traveled to Kenya and China to compete in marathons
Pippa Middleton may dazzle in her many chic outfits, but don't let her trendy fashion choices fool you. She's a talented athlete who's been known to trade her heels for her favorite pair of Hokas and participate in multiple marathons and triathlons.
The Hoka brand ambassador has a particular affection for running, something that has been an escape from her daily life. "It has brought clarity when I have felt muddled, a safe space before I make any big decision, and a sense of freedom when life's pressures weigh me down," she admitted in her interview with Hoka. "Running and sport in general has been a constant light in my life and I hope it will continue to be so."
Middleton showed off her incredible athleticism when she completed a 33-mile skiing race in 2016, an almost 47-mile swim and run in Sweden in 2015, and a 3,000-mile charity bike ride across the U.S. in 2014. She also completed a marathon around the Great Wall of China just a year after she completed her first marathon in Kenya in 2015. Both times, she managed through sweltering hot conditions, placing 13th overall in women during the race in China and landing a noteworthy time of 3:56:33 in Kenya.
Middleton recalled her decision to enter the charity-run Tusk Trust's Safaricom Marathon in a blog post for Hello! Magazine, writing in 2015, "I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking and this year was my time — despite it being one of the toughest in the world," she said.
She earned a master's degree
For years, Pippa Middleton battled with people stereotyping her as a party girl and a socialite. She might have the beauty, but she's surely got the brains to match. Some viewers may not know that the mother of three has gone on to earn her master's degree from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and had an impressive resume of schooling beforehand.
Middleton studied at some of the United Kingdom's most prestigious academies, including St. Andrews Preparatory School and Marlborough College, where the likes of Princess Eugenie have also attended. She completed her undergraduate at Edinburgh University in Scotland, receiving her bachelor's degree in English in 2008. Over a decade later, Middleton decided to go back to school, graduating with a master's in "physical literacy and strategies to encourage physical activity in kids at home," according to Town & Country.
Middleton managed to undergo her master's while at home raising her young children, a flexibility she credits the UWTSD for making available. "I am passionate about sport and exercise and also love being with children," she said at the fourth CIAPSE Congress in Luxembourg in 2022, via her Instagram. "I wanted to find a topic that combined these two and felt that there wasn't enough information, knowledge, or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly. I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age."
Pippa hits the ground running for charity (literally)
Pippa Middleton has found a cause that makes her heart beat. The University of Edinburgh graduate joined forces with the British Heart Foundation in 2014 when the non-profit announced her as their brand ambassador.
"I was shocked to learn that nearly three times more women die from coronary heart disease than breast cancer," Middleton wrote in the press release. "I'm passionate about raising awareness among women of this killer disease and I look forward to working with the BHF to highlight to women the risks of heart disease and importantly, how they can reduce them."
Middleton used her love of physical activity to spread awareness of the cause, partaking in the 3,000-mile Race Across America cycling challenge and competing in the 6.5-kilometer Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul to fund research. She also spoke at the "Roll Out the Red Ball" fundraising event for the British Heart Foundation in 2020, helping to raise nearly $300,000 USD for the organization.
But heart disease isn't the only cause close to her heart. Middleton also partnered up with the charity Too Many Women in 2010, an organization that helps raise money for breast cancer research. She showed off her knack for party planning at the time, putting on a Spanish-themed event that raised nearly $8,000 for research.
Her ex-boyfriend died by suicide
Pippa Middleton received some shocking news in 2024 when it was announced that her ex-boyfriend Thomas Kingston died by suicide. Kingston and Middleton dated briefly until 2011 and remained on good terms following their split.
According to The Telegraph, the former financier was lying near a gun in his parents' home in a Cotswold village with a "catastrophic head injury." Kingston had dined out with his parents before the incident and was later found in an outhouse on the property. He is survived by his wife, Lady Gabriella Kingston, parents William Martin Kingston KC and Jill Mary Kingston, as well as his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.
While Middleton didn't comment on the tragic loss, Lady Gabriella released a statement describing her husband as "an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him," adding that his passing was a "great shock to the whole family."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
She lives in a much grander estate than her Royal sister
Pippa Middleton may be the younger sister, but she definitely has the better pad. The University of Edinburgh graduate lives with her family in a sprawling 30-bedroom estate, which is reportedly "far more impressive" than Kate's property at Adelaide Cottage, according to an insider for The Sun.
The property, situated just 20 minutes from her parent's house and in the same county as Kate, is set on 150 acres of lush ground. It comes complete with a nearby river, a garden, and greenhouses to enjoy the luxurious space. Pippa and her husband, James Matthew, also got to relish the fact that the Georgian estate was completely renovated and redecorated before they purchased the home in 2021. Even so, Pipps may give it even more of the upgrade, with reports suggesting she has plans to add an outdoor pool and swimming pool to the house.
Pippa and Matthew's elaborate estate is valued at around £15 million, which is nearly $20 million USD. It's a stark contrast from Kate and Prince William's current home in Adelaide Cottage, a simpler 4-bedroom house at Windsor Castle that was originally intended for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. That property comes with far fewer bells and whistles and lacks enough space for live-in staff.