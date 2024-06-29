The Staggering Transformation Of Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley has gone through many phases in her career, from child star to movie star to disgruntled actor and nearly everything in between. The Michigan native got her start on "Saved by the Bell" in the early '90s, and many thought it would lead to a promising career in show business. On the contrary, Berkley's transformation as an actor was stunted by her role in the disastrous rollout of her first major film, making it hard for her to gain momentum in the years to come.

While she may not have evolved in the ways she expected as a celebrated actor, Berkley has certainly done so in her personal life. Roadblocks that once seemed enormous to her while she set out to trailblaze a formidable acting career have since become incredible lessons, ones that she admits have molded her into who she is today as a wife and mother.

Berkley may not have had the acting career she hoped for, but she has changed from her days at Bayside High. Decades later, she's able to look back at the many stepping stones in her life through a new lens and inspire many others to do the same. Hollywood may chew up and spit out many fledging actors, but this former sitcom star didn't give up when the going got tough. Here's a look at the staggering transformation of Elizabeth Berkley.