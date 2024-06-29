Body Language Expert Tells Us Caitlin Clark Struggles To Hold Back On Her Haters

Caitlin Clark has proved that she can dominate any court she steps on, but this has put a target on her back. The Indiana Fever star has faced a lot of obstacles since entering the WNBA, as there have been a handful of people who can't stand Clark. And it might be getting to her as she struggles to hold back her opinion.

Many have taken jabs at the basketball player and her career within the past year. Sheryl Swoopes, an alum of the court, even went as far as to call Clark a bully during an appearance on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, saying, "If you want to talk about bullies, we can talk about every time Caitlin has the ball she pushes off. I'm just saying." And it hasn't been all talk that people have shown their dislike toward Clark — some have even pushed it to a physical point. When the Fever took on the Chicago Sky in the 2024 season, Chennedy Carter, a Sky player, forcefully bumped Clark when the ball wasn't even in play. The controversial moment raised discussions online as people were left in disbelief by Carter's actions.

Through all the trash talk and physical abuse she has faced on the court, Clark has handled these situations gracefully, but she may be getting tired of it. Body language expert Blanca Cobb spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift to break down specific situations that reveal the Fever star is nearing her breaking point when it comes to her haters.