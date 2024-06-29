Celebs And Politicians Who Can't Stand Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom was a divisive mayor of San Francisco. He was beloved and viewed as a progressive by many due to his commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, defying federal mandates by issuing same-sex marriage licenses before any state. However, others believed he was too centrist, too willing to cozy up to corporate interests and big oil, all talk and little action. There's a definite shady side to Newsom that plenty of politicians and even celebs have picked up on, and it's bitten him repeatedly during his time as governor of California.

Newsom took the Golden State's top job in 2019, riding the wave of a 62% win. He even survived a recall election in 2021, pushed for by Republicans and amplified over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, as homelessness spiraled out of control, crime rates inched up, and wildfires rampaged through California, Newsom's popularity plummeted. According to a UC Berkeley and Los Angeles Times poll in February 2022, most residents believed California was taking a nosedive. "The state has some major issues, and he's the governor. The buck stops there," the poll's director, Mark DiCamillo, told the Los Angeles Times.

But Newsom easily won a second term in November 2022 and even triggered talk of a presidential run. However, his commitment to attacking his GOP adversaries, a cost-of-living crisis, and rapidly rising inflation continue to increase his enemy count on both sides of the fence. We're looking at some of the celebs and politicians who can't stand Newsom.