Video Of Caitlin Clark Walking In High Heels Caused Quite The Buzz

Caitlin Clark has had heads turning with her off-the-court outfits, but there have been a few awkward sartorial moments. Early in her WNBA career, Clark was in Brooklyn for a game against the New York Liberty. She rocked an all-Fendi outfit that made her look as if she had just walked straight off the runway. Clark wore a shirt silk outfit that was designed with salmon and white patterns. The Fendi top went for $1,790, and the pants retailed at $1,550. She accessorized with a dove-grey Selleria bag, but it was her Fendi First Slingback Pumps that had everyone buzzing.

Clomp. Clomp. Clomp. I wonder if Caitlin Clark ever worn heels before. pic.twitter.com/rKxf0TrHjB — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) June 3, 2024

Video of Clark struggling to navigate the WNBA tunnel pre-game in her $1,450 Fendi high heels went viral, as fans were quick to clown the Indiana Fever star. "Clomp. Clomp. Clomp ... I wonder if Caitlin Clark ever worn heels before," one user posed on X, formerly Twitter. "Caitlin Clark needs to hire a glam squad that styles her age appropriately and teaches her how to walk," another added. "She looks uncomfortable," a fan wrote.

Just a day before Clark was put on blast for struggling in heels, she looked effortlessly stylish in a strapless denim jumpsuit for a game against the Chicago Sky. She sported a pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps to complete that 'fit. Earlier in the year, Clark created a buzz with her one-designer brand look that was completed with high heels.