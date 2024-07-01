Video Of Caitlin Clark Walking In High Heels Caused Quite The Buzz
Caitlin Clark has had heads turning with her off-the-court outfits, but there have been a few awkward sartorial moments. Early in her WNBA career, Clark was in Brooklyn for a game against the New York Liberty. She rocked an all-Fendi outfit that made her look as if she had just walked straight off the runway. Clark wore a shirt silk outfit that was designed with salmon and white patterns. The Fendi top went for $1,790, and the pants retailed at $1,550. She accessorized with a dove-grey Selleria bag, but it was her Fendi First Slingback Pumps that had everyone buzzing.
Video of Clark struggling to navigate the WNBA tunnel pre-game in her $1,450 Fendi high heels went viral, as fans were quick to clown the Indiana Fever star. "Clomp. Clomp. Clomp ... I wonder if Caitlin Clark ever worn heels before," one user posed on X, formerly Twitter. "Caitlin Clark needs to hire a glam squad that styles her age appropriately and teaches her how to walk," another added. "She looks uncomfortable," a fan wrote.
Just a day before Clark was put on blast for struggling in heels, she looked effortlessly stylish in a strapless denim jumpsuit for a game against the Chicago Sky. She sported a pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps to complete that 'fit. Earlier in the year, Clark created a buzz with her one-designer brand look that was completed with high heels.
Caitlin Clarks switches from heels to UGGs
There was a major buzz around Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft look in April 2024. The University of Iowa graduate was the consensus first overall pick, choosing a full Prada outfit for the occasion. Clark rocked a white satin Prada jacket with a matching skirt and a silver crop top underneath, completing the look with black pointed high heels. "I love Prada. I think Prada's very me. I'm a pretty simple girl," she said in an interview with GQ Sports at the Draft. Clark was the first athlete to wear a full outfit provided by Prada for a draft.
Clark worked with stylist Adri Zgirdea, who helped the WNBA star achieve the look that transcended fashion. "I wanted to take Caitlin's natural flair and bold playing style from the court to the orange carpet," Zgirdea told Women's Wear Daily after the Draft.
At first glance, Clark may have looked different with makeup and designer clothes on, but she stayed true to her roots and eventually opted for more casual footwear. Later in the evening, after being drafted number one overall, she switched out of her Prada pumps and put on a pair of UGG clogs. Fans supported the choice of function over fashion. "Those fancy shoes are nice and pretty but not comfortable," an X user wrote. Another draftee, Angel Reese — one of the people who reportedly can't stand Clark — had her own difficulties with high heels when the season began.
What Angel Reese said about wearing high heels
Before Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese faced off in June 2024, the Chicago Sky rookie struggled with her pre-game footwear. A video went viral of WNBA cameras catching up with Reese as she flaunted her 'fit while walking the tunnel and revealed why she had no interest in stopping for a quick interview. "Let me get these shoes off. A baddie can't stay a baddie too long," Reese joked as she rushed to change into game gear. Similar to the reaction of Clark laboring in high heels, fans were quick to throw jabs at Reese. "She walking like somebody just mopped the floor and she tryna be respectful lmao," one Instagram user wrote in response to the video. "Girl need a little more practice in those heels," another suggested.
To her credit, Reese appeared to take the roasting in stride. She posted a screenshot of her walking the tunnel in high heels to her Instagram Stories. "A baddie can't be a baddie for too long cause the fit ate but my feet were crying," Reese wrote alongside the snap.
During the game against Clark, Reese swapped her pumps for comfortable footwear. She debuted a custom pair of pink Barbie-themed Reebok Solutions, which were inspired by her college nickname of "Bayou Barbie." Fortunately for Reese, she maneuvered more smoothly than in her pre-game kicks, but unfortunately for fans, those Barbie-pink kicks were not available to the public.