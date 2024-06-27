Diana Taurasi's Take On Caitlin Clark Face-Off Is Dripping With Sarcasm

It's the matchup everyone in the WNBA has been waiting for. No, we're not talking about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but rather the battle on the court between Clark and WNBA vet Diana Taurasi. The Phoenix Mercury star hasn't been the biggest fan of the rookie, taking jabs at Clark left and right, with her latest comments about the Indiana Fever star reeking of sarcasm.

Right before the WNBA draft, Taurasi hinted that Clark may get humbled in her basketball career. She told ESPN, "Reality is coming. There's levels to this thing ... You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time." Taurasi's comments sparked conversation online, as many found them to be controversial and uncalled for. While her team struggled at the start of the season, Clark is still doing pretty well for herself, averaging around 16 points a game. However, she hasn't faced off against Taurasi, but that game is near.

The Fever and Mercury teams are set to go head-to-head on June 30, and with the beef that Taurasi created, many are eager to see how the game will play out. Well, the WNBA vet just spilled the tea to Desert Wave Media on how she's feeling about the upcoming match, saying, "Yeah, it'll be fun." Taurasi's response seemed innocent on the outside, but the player looked completely disinterested and unhappy, as her answer was filled with nothing but sarcasm.