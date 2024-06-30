The Truth About Bailee Madison Is Tumbling Out

There aren't too many actors in Hollywood that can boast a string of more than 50 screen credits extending back for nearly two decades — and not yet celebrated their 25th birthday, that is.

Bailee Madison is that rare star, having enjoyed phenomenal success as a child actor; she landed her first movie role at age 3 and was just 9 years old when she starred opposite "Dawson's Creek" alum Katie Holmes in "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark." Since then, she's made her mark on both the big and small screens, starring in the short-lived ABC sitcom "Trophy Wife," in addition to spending several seasons in the beloved Hallmark series "Good Witch." She's also pulled off the delicate balancing act required to graduate from kid roles to teen parts and then to adult roles; most recently, she's starred in "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School," in a role that's a definite departure from the kind of wholesome projects for which she's previously been best known.

Despite all those film and TV roles, she's also delved into other areas beyond acting, and every indication is that she's only scratched the surface of what she'll eventually accomplish in what promises to be a successful and enduring Hollywood career. Keep reading to discover more about this intriguing star as the truth about Bailee Madison unfolds.