Bailee Madison's Transformation From Child Star To 24

Bailee Madison has had quite a Hollywood career. The fact that she's amassed nearly 60 screen credits is made all the more impressive by the fact that she just turned 24 years old in October 2023. In fact, much of Madison's most memorable work as an actor was captured on celluloid years before puberty beckoned as one of Tinseltown's best respected and most prolific child actors.

These days, Madison is riding the wave of further success, having successfully made the often-tricky transition from child star to adult roles. She's also managed to avoid the temptations that have sunk so many child actors who came before, emerging as a talented young actor with an established past and a bright future. Of course, spending her childhood on movie and TV sets was admittedly both exciting and strange for the youngster as she learned to navigate the complex world of Hollywood while growing up in front of the camera. "It's been a very surreal experience ... growing up is hard in general and then adding a bunch of strangers watching it happen and commenting freely can be overwhelming at times," she admitted in an interview with Schön! magazine.

With several new projects in the spotlight — including an unexpected foray into music — she's ready to take her career to the next level, and her fans are right there with her. To find out more about this multitalented performer, read on to experience Bailee Madison's transformation from child star to 24.