The Heartbreaking Detail Found In James Gandolfini's Autopsy Report

James Gandolfini's 2013 passing certainly came as a shock. After all, the actor, who was worth millions when he died, was just 51 years old. Understandably, that prompted many people to question what might have happened. However, an autopsy report showed that Gandolfini had simply succumbed to a heart attack while on vacation — a particularly heartbreaking detail, considering it seemed to come out of nowhere.

News of the autopsy report broke two days after the actor's passing. In a statement made to ABC, Gandolfini's close friend, Michael Kobold shared, "Today we received the results of the autopsy, which stated he died of a heart attack of natural causes. The autopsy further states that nothing else was found in his system."

While it was sure to have been a relief to Gandolfini's loved ones that nothing untoward had contributed to the heart attack, it is devastating that no one could have predicted it. In fact, Kobold also pointed out to ABC that he personally hadn't been aware of any health issues when he'd spoken to the actor mere days ahead of the fatal heart attack. "Jim was happy, he was healthy, he was doing really fine," he explained. In light of that, the actor was said to have lived his final days to the fullest — something of a blessing in disguise.