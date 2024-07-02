Are Michelle Obama And Jill Biden Actually Friends In Real Life?

Political observers have noticed Barack Obama has been campaigning for Joe Biden without his wife. Michelle Obama's absence from the campaign trail has sparked speculation about a rift between the former first lady and the Biden family. According to some, the rumors aren't misguided. Sources told Axios in a June 27 report that Michelle has been at odds with the Bidens over what she saw as unfair treatment of her friend Kathleen Buhle since her bitter divorce from Hunter Biden in 2017.

Michelle denied she has had a falling out with Joe and Jill Biden over Buhle. "She is friends with Kathleen and with the Bidens. Two things can be true," her spokesperson Crystal Carson told the outlet. A White House spokesperson also denied the reports, saying that the relationship between the Obamas and the Bidens goes beyond a simple friendship. "The Biden and Obama families are like family to one other, and whomever made these claims about that relationship isn't familiar with it," Andrew Bates said.

While Axios highlighted her friendship with Hunter's ex as a potential reason for her lack of public support for Joe's reelection bid, the report also noted that Michelle avoids partisan politics as a general rule. Instead, she prefers to focus on nonpartisan efforts, like the voter registration group she launched in 2018, When We All Vote. Whether Michelle took Buhle's side during the divorce is unclear, but it is unlikely it played a role in undoing her years of friendship with Jill.