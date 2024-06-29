What Happened To Joe Biden's Voice? Decades-Old Video Proves Just How Much It Has Changed

From the discourse Joe Biden and Donald Trump had about golf to their tragic hairdos, there was no shortage of memorable moments from the first 2024 presidential debate. While there were a lot of instances that stood out to viewers, there was one thing when it came to President Biden that people couldn't stop talking about — his voice.

The president took the stage and grabbed the mic ready to take on Trump, but what came out was an unexpected surprise. Biden's voice was raspy and would frequently drop in and out as he tried his best to handle the questions presented by the moderators. Biden's voice change didn't go unnoticed by those watching. One tweet that garnered nearly a million views, said, "Joe Biden's voice ran out after the first sentence #Debates2024." People were absolutely shocked by the change, suggesting it could be for a specific reason, with one person writing, "Is Joe Biden sick? Yikes. His voice is awful already." Biden's voice got so much attention that his team decided to address it.

The X user, formerly known as Twitter, may have been right about Biden being sick because a campaign source revealed to The Wall Street Journal that the president was suffering from a cold. Being sick can definitely change one's voice, but people aren't convinced that the change was only due to his illness. People are now looking back on Biden's voice over the years and a decades-old video proves how much it has changed.