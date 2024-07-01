Rob Marciano And Ginger Zee's Rumored GMA Drama, Explained

According to the Daily Beast, Rob Marciano's involvement in a "heated screaming match" with a "Good Morning America" producer is what sealed his unfortunate fate with his longtime job. As for where Ginger Zee fits into all of this? Well, Zee, unhappy with Marciano's behavior, reportedly was quite invested in helping to push the issue of Marciano's confrontation up the chain of command until he lost his position. With that said, the entirety of this info came through anonymous sources, and neither Marciano nor Zee have confirmed any of this information so far. Until they decide to address this very messy drama head-on, it's difficult to gauge the extent of the altercation and fallout.

With that said, there clearly isn't any love lost between the meteorologists. As the New York Post reported, Zee and Marciano often enjoyed tense interactions when they crossed paths on the "GMA" set. Their source described Zee as a "know-it-all" and Marciano as someone with a fragile ego, whom Zee made feel like a "beta." They continued, "He lost his cool in meetings when he got news he didn't like." Again, Zee and Marciano have yet to actually confirm or deny this narrative. However, Zee did once dryly respond to a viewer who inquired why Marciano was getting considerably less screentime. "Hey Tasha! I've been here longer than Rob and always had this position but he is still a part of the team along with Somara," tweeted Zee in May 2023. So there's that.