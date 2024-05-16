Troubling Details Emerge About Rob Marciano's Firing From GMA

Divorce is never easy, but the hope is to use it as a learning experience and come out stronger at the end. Well, that wasn't the case for "GMA"'s weekend weatherman. Rob Marciano's divorce apparently changed him, and not for the better. In May 2022, fans noticed he had disappeared from the show and, that July, The Sun learned that was likely because he was dealing with a hush-hush split. Marciano's wife, Eryn, had quietly filed for divorce in June 2021 after 11 years of marriage.

On the surface, the pair appeared to be handling things well, even going on vacation together with their two kids, Madelynn and Mason, in April 2022. However, Marciano's Instagram activity amid the divorce spoke volumes as he dubbed the separation a time "of crisis" and "chaos." Similarly, he admitted to People, "The last couple of years have been very difficult." He also told the outlet he didn't actually want to separate and had tried to make things work with Eryn.

That failed attempt apparently took a major toll on his disposition. According to numerous sources, he began showing anger issues around the time of the divorce. "He made people feel uncomfortable," an insider told Page Six. "There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events." What's more, an ABC News insider told The Daily Beast that he also started to "overshare" information about his divorce with female staffers, making them feel uncomfortable.