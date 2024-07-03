The Sign Meghan Markle Could Come Back As Rachel Zane On Suits

Meghan Markle may have been a no-show for the "Suits" Super Bowl commercial, but that doesn't mean she can't channel her inner Rachel Zane for a brand-new installment of the legal drama. In October 2023, Deadline reported that Aaron Korsh, the mind behind the original series, was colluding with NBCUniversal to breathe new life into the "Suits" universe. The outlet stressed that the new series, "Suits: LA," would come with new faces, places, and storylines. One of the most important faces is none other than "Arrow" alum Stephen Amell, who's bringing his talent and charm to the role of leading character Ted Black.Don't worry, as it sounds like some of the OG actors, including Markle, could find their way back on screen.

In January 2024, "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross, Markle's fictional husband, discussed his thoughts about "Suits" 2.0 and laid out his wish for their characters in this reimagined world. "Our fearless showrunner Aaron's working on that, and if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call I'm ready to suit up again," he shared with ET on the Golden Globes red carpet. And while Adams wasn't privy to any of the new exciting storylines, he agreed that Markle should be in the mix. "Mike and Rachel in Seattle," he said. "They gotta come down to L.A. They gotta fix some stuff." Of course, Markle has made no public commitments to returning as of now. Still, Adams' eagerness to reunite with her is definitely a great sign — and it's not even the only one!