The Sign Meghan Markle Could Come Back As Rachel Zane On Suits
Meghan Markle may have been a no-show for the "Suits" Super Bowl commercial, but that doesn't mean she can't channel her inner Rachel Zane for a brand-new installment of the legal drama. In October 2023, Deadline reported that Aaron Korsh, the mind behind the original series, was colluding with NBCUniversal to breathe new life into the "Suits" universe. The outlet stressed that the new series, "Suits: LA," would come with new faces, places, and storylines. One of the most important faces is none other than "Arrow" alum Stephen Amell, who's bringing his talent and charm to the role of leading character Ted Black.Don't worry, as it sounds like some of the OG actors, including Markle, could find their way back on screen.
In January 2024, "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross, Markle's fictional husband, discussed his thoughts about "Suits" 2.0 and laid out his wish for their characters in this reimagined world. "Our fearless showrunner Aaron's working on that, and if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call I'm ready to suit up again," he shared with ET on the Golden Globes red carpet. And while Adams wasn't privy to any of the new exciting storylines, he agreed that Markle should be in the mix. "Mike and Rachel in Seattle," he said. "They gotta come down to L.A. They gotta fix some stuff." Of course, Markle has made no public commitments to returning as of now. Still, Adams' eagerness to reunite with her is definitely a great sign — and it's not even the only one!
Is Meghan Markle negotiating her return to Suits?
Don't count Meghan Markle out yet! According to Express UK, the royal actor was in negotiations for a lucrative deal to return to the new "Suits: LA" show. "This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year," shared a source with the outlet in January 2024. "Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide." Apparently, the powers that be are willing to pay whatever the Duchess of Sussex wants in order to benefit from her "Markle Sparkle." To sweeten the deal, NBCUniversal execs reportedly told her that she could direct her very first episode of television. How exciting!
Unfortunately, updates about this deal have been sparse, so it may not currently hold any weight. But even if she had no plans to return to acting through television, maybe a movie with Markle's co-stars could entice her. In June 2024, Patrick J. Adams revealed at the ATX TV Festival, that a possible "Suits" movie with the original characters was possible, even if the "Suits" TV show was Aaron Korsh's focus. "But it's definitely something he's interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together," said Adams, according to Variety. "So it depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible." And while Adams couldn't speak for the other characters, he was down to return.
Meghan Markle has positive associations with the show
Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry infamously cut the thread to her acting career. Unfortunately, her last few months on "Suits" were less than ideal due to the royal family picking through any of her script dialogue that would reflect poorly on them, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And they even voiced their objections! "They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth," shared Aaron Korsh with the publication. "I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying "c**k." Eventually, he changed the word to "bulls**t." Hmm. Sounds like a very regal compromise!
However, that one incident doesn't necessarily mean Markle wouldn't be up for returning. Not only are she and Prince Harry finally living unrestricted in California, thanks in part to their multi-million dollar Netflix deal, but Markle still retains positive memories from that era. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," Markle said of the show to Variety. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit." She also had nothing but positive things to say about the show's recent obsession among streaming viewers. "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it," added Markle. "But good shows are everlasting."