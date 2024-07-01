Will Smith's Dramatic Comeback Performance At 2024 BET Awards Cracks Internet In Half

Will Smith returned to the spotlight on June 30 with a spirited performance of his new track, "You Can Make It," at the 2024 BET Awards. Smith's award show career comeback, following his infamous 2022 Chris Rock Oscars slap, was met with a rousing reaction, as viewers took to social media to rant and rave. But to say the performance was divisive would be an understatement. In fact, it cracked the internet in half.

"Folks tried to destroy Will Smith. But when you are covered nothing can break you. Congratulations Will smith on a number one movie and a incredible [sic] new song," one fan raved. "Will Smith destroyed himself by being an assaulter/criminal. 'Folks' had nothing to do with it. #Accountability," a detractor replied. "If there is anyone who could overcome that horrendous situation and backlash is this guy. I always believed so. It wasn't gonna be easy at all but he's built different. Extremely proud of him," another fan gushed. "Did Satan direct this," a hater sniped.

"Will Smith's 'Just The Two of Us' is the GREATEST Rap song parent to child love letter," opined another supporter. "So, Will Smith wants to come back to the black community. Sorry, Will, we've seen this done before, and Ye's was much better!" a third critic shaded. And that's just the beginning of it, as the debate raged on through the night into the next day.