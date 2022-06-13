How Will Smith Is Reportedly Attempting A Career Comeback

In a seriously eerie turn of events, Will Smith may have foreseen his demise. Following his headline-making Oscars slap, the actor appeared on an episode of David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" (which was filmed prior to the incident) and seemingly predicted his career crumbling. The Oscar-winner recalled using the psychedelic plant ayahuasca and having a dark premonition. "I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away, and my career is gone," he shared.

Not long after, he fell from grace and was hit with a 10-year ban by the Academy. Now, the road to redemption is proving difficult. As one top film exec told Variety, he's likely "alienated some of his audience." Pair that with the fact that, as media analyst Jeff Bock pointed out, "his [box office] decline was already happening" and the Oscar-winner's future in Hollywood is a question mark.

If Smith was hoping to simply get back to work, he had another thing coming, as a number of his projects were canceled. What's more, a public reconciliation with Chris Rock also isn't in the cards. On a June episode of "Red Table Talk", Jada Pinkett Smith said she'd like to see the pair reconcile. However, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Smith better not hold his breath. That's because "[Rock] is not concerned with the Smiths at the moment." It seems Smith is on his own, but he hasn't given up on his career just yet.