The Real Reason Will Smith's Latest Show Was Canceled After One Season

Will Smith's headline-making Oscars behavior continues to have repercussions. We may never know what was going through his head when he slapped Chris Rock, but the response, from the public and the Academy, was swift and severe. Adding fuel to the fire, Smith's past also came back to haunt him. The Academy has slapped him with a 10-year ban and his popularity continues to tank as job opportunities melt away. As The Hollywood Reporter learned, Netflix put "Fast and Loose," a flick set to star Smith, on the back burner while Sony hit the brakes on filming "Bad Boys 4," even though a chunk of the script was ready.

Smith has a real challenge ahead of him if he wants to recuperate any semblance of his former fame. As PR expert Dr. Karen Freberg told The Drum, he'll need to devote a lot of time and energy to rise again because "all of the goodwill, actions, reputation-building and effort Will Smith has done for the industry over the past few decades went away in a matter of seconds."

Perhaps the hardest to win back will be his fans. As one top film exec told Variety, while directors and producers may still be eager to work with Smith, he has likely "alienated some of his audience." What's more, media analyst Jeff Bock pointed out that "his [box office] decline was already happening" before the Oscars slap. Smith's future in Hollywood is one big question mark at the moment. Now, his career has suffered another setback.