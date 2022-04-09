Will Smith Faces More Bad News Regarding His Popularity

Will Smith has always been a multi-talented, bonafide star. His rapping skills led to the creation of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and the success of the iconic 1990s sitcom allowed Smith to segue into movies. Per IMDb, "Independence Day" was his first major smash hit, followed by the 1997 summer blockbuster "Men in Black." Smith then displayed his versatility by portraying Muhammed Ali in the 2001 biopic "Ali," which resulted in his first Best Actor Oscar nomination.

In 2009, Forbes crowned Smith the most valuable actor in Hollywood following a survey of industry bigwigs, beating out other top stars, like Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Denzel Washington. Among Smith's many achievements, seven of his flicks shot straight to No. 1 on opening day. And the movies he starred in pulled in more than $5.2 billion at the box office.

Smith has now been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars throughout his career. However, the third time definitely wasn't the charm for Smith despite scoring Best Actor gold for "King Richard." It should have been the best night of his life. Instead, as everybody knows by now, it was far from it, thanks to the infamous Chris Rock slapping altercation. Smith's career currency immediately began freefalling and he was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Despite multiple apologies, his stellar past achievements had been wiped out by two minutes of hot-headed impulsivity. And now, Will Smith faces yet more bad news regarding his popularity.