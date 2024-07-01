Princess Diana's Birthday Is A Reminder Of How Sad The William Vs. Harry Feud Has Become
July 1 was a day of remembrance for Princess Diana, who would have turned 63 years old. To commemorate the day, Sarah Ferguson posted a touching tribute to Instagram alongside a throwback snap of the two friends. The birthday also highlighted Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. "The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! on Diana's birthday (via Yahoo!). "It is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry," Bond added. She also mentioned how William was still inspired by Diana by carrying out her philanthropic legacy.
In fact, the two estranged brothers had a semi-reunion of sorts when they both participated in The Diana Awards for their mother's birthday in 2023. The awards, which honored young people who made positive changes around the globe, had a streaming ceremony and both of Diana's sons submitted videos. "As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people," the Duke of Sussex said in his clip.
Unfortunately, it did not appear that Harry would be able to fully mend fences with his brother. "[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust," former royal butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post on Diana's birthday. There were other signs that the brothers would never be close again.
How jealousy has impacted Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship
According to sources, part of the issue between Prince William and Prince Harry came down to jealousy. "William is a bit envious of [his brother's] freedoms," a source told Us Weekly in April. Besides the freedoms afforded the younger brother, William was reportedly jealous of the impressive philanthropic work the Duke of Sussex had achieved. Princess Diana's family appeared to side with William over the feud with his brother when they attended the Invictus Games in May. The sporting event was created by Harry as a way to raise money for people injured in service, and it had experienced significant growth. "I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for," royal expert Ed Owens told Us Weekly.
Harry believed his international fundraising was following in the footsteps of Diana. "I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life she wanted us to be able to live," he said in the 2021 documentary "The Me You Can't See" (via E!).
Besides his comments in the documentary, Harry had been open about the rift with William, and discussed its impact. "If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," he said appearing on "Good Morning America" in January 2023. "There has always been this competition between us weirdly," Harry added while mentioning how much more "freedom" he enjoyed not being the heir to the throne.