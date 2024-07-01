Princess Diana's Birthday Is A Reminder Of How Sad The William Vs. Harry Feud Has Become

July 1 was a day of remembrance for Princess Diana, who would have turned 63 years old. To commemorate the day, Sarah Ferguson posted a touching tribute to Instagram alongside a throwback snap of the two friends. The birthday also highlighted Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. "The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! on Diana's birthday (via Yahoo!). "It is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry," Bond added. She also mentioned how William was still inspired by Diana by carrying out her philanthropic legacy.

In fact, the two estranged brothers had a semi-reunion of sorts when they both participated in The Diana Awards for their mother's birthday in 2023. The awards, which honored young people who made positive changes around the globe, had a streaming ceremony and both of Diana's sons submitted videos. "As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people," the Duke of Sussex said in his clip.

Unfortunately, it did not appear that Harry would be able to fully mend fences with his brother. "[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust," former royal butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post on Diana's birthday. There were other signs that the brothers would never be close again.