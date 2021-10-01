How Is Prince William Still Inspired By Princess Diana?
Following her tragic death in 1997, Princess Diana's legacy has been carried on through her two sons, who have both followed in her footsteps when it comes to many aspects of their lives. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have kept their mom in their forefront of their minds over the years, and have lived their lives in such a way that they both feel that their mom would be proud of what they've accomplished. In 2017, William and Harry commissioned a statue in honor of their mother, according to BBC News. The brothers came together at Kensington Palace for its unveiling on July 1, 2021, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday.
William and Harry have both expressed the utmost love and respect for their mother in the years after her death, and they both continue to honor her in various ways. Whether it be gifting a special piece of jewelry from their mom's collection to their respective wives, or spending time in one of her favorite places, Diana is not ever far from her sons' minds.
On September 30, William once again proved that his mom still inspires him, according to People magazine. Keep reading to find out how.
Prince William visited one of Princess Diana's favorite organizations
On September 30, Prince William visited The Passage in London, according to People magazine. The organization was founded back in 1980 and works to "help transform the lives of homeless people." According to the organization's website, William first visited The Passage with Princess Diana in 1993; Diana was extremely passionate about helping solve the homelessness issue. Over the years, the Duke of Cambridge has continued visiting the location, meeting people, and lending a hand to help anyway that he can. "During his visits, The Duke particularly enjoys meeting our clients, listening to their stories and learning about the challenges of being street homeless. During the official launch of his patronage, The Duke spent time in The Passage kitchen, preparing and serving lunch for 150 people," The Passage's website reads, in part. In February 2019, William became a royal patron of The Passage.
Following his recent visit, William tweeted a photo of his mother visiting The Passage years ago side-by-side with a photo from his September visit. "Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all," William captioned the post. It's beyond clear that he feels such a connection to The Passage because of his mom.