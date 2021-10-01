How Is Prince William Still Inspired By Princess Diana?

Following her tragic death in 1997, Princess Diana's legacy has been carried on through her two sons, who have both followed in her footsteps when it comes to many aspects of their lives. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have kept their mom in their forefront of their minds over the years, and have lived their lives in such a way that they both feel that their mom would be proud of what they've accomplished. In 2017, William and Harry commissioned a statue in honor of their mother, according to BBC News. The brothers came together at Kensington Palace for its unveiling on July 1, 2021, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

William and Harry have both expressed the utmost love and respect for their mother in the years after her death, and they both continue to honor her in various ways. Whether it be gifting a special piece of jewelry from their mom's collection to their respective wives, or spending time in one of her favorite places, Diana is not ever far from her sons' minds.

On September 30, William once again proved that his mom still inspires him, according to People magazine. Keep reading to find out how.