Jelly Roll's Most Tragic Memories From His Time In Prison

Jelly Roll (who was born Jason DeFord) was incarcerated, on and off, for more than 10 years. The first time he was arrested, he was only 14. He went on to serve time for different crimes, including aggravated robbery and drug dealing. At 16, he was charged as an adult. "I won't even talk about the crimes because I don't think there's no glory in them and I'm not proud of them," he said on the "Bobby Bones Show." The memories he has from that time are enough to fill a book — or several albums.

But most of them are unpleasant. From writing songs with no musical instruments to attempting to cook with prison food, most of Jelly Roll's time in jail was filled with examples of resilience and survival. But it was also in prison that he received his biggest blessing. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter became a father while behind bars, which was bittersweet. On the one hand, he wasn't there for the early months. On the other, his daughter became his saving grace. Thanks to her, he was able to break the cycle.

He knows he made a serious mistake that had led to consequences, but he disagrees with how the justice system currently works. "They were talking about giving me more time than I'd been alive," he told Billboard in 2023. While he doesn't have fond memories of jail, Jelly Roll keeps them alive so he can be an advocate for those in a similar situation.