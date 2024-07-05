Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe HGTV's Christina Hall Wore

Christina Hall's eye for design earned her a home at HGTV, but sometimes her fashion flops could use a good flipping. Thankfully, it's much easier to make small tweaks to the contents of a closet than it is to remodel the closet itself.

The "Christina in the Country" star is a total sartorial sybarite who loves indulging in designer clothing from the likes of Louis Vuitton and Gucci. However, she often keeps her looks casual while filming renovations. She can even dial down the glam so much that she gets roasted for it on camera. Christina and her ex, Tarek El Moussa, tried to keep their relationship civil after their divorce so they could continue filming "Flip or Flop." However, the claws came out on occasion. They got into a fashion fight during a 2020 episode of the show, with Hall starting it when she commented on the faux fur trim on her ex's coat. "You look like you have a squirrel on your hoodie!" she said, according to People. But El Moussa argued that Christina's pink T-shirt and skinny jeans weren't exactly the height of style, either. "She's just hating on me because she's dressed like a 9-year-old boy and I look like I'm in GQ magazine," he fired back.

That burn aside, Hall's outfits are usually fine when she sticks with skinny jeans, which are one of her wardrobe staples. She just needs to learn to apply her designer's eye to shopping for other articles of clothing.