What Christina Hall And Heather El Moussa's Relationship Is Really Like

When Christina Hall shot to fame, it was alongside "Flip or Flop" co-star and husband since 2009, Tarek El Moussa. The couple split in 2016, seven months after a messy situation involving police and a gun. El Moussa started dating his future wife, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young, three years later, and it was not long before they started living together. Heather — who goes by El Moussa after marrying in 2021 — became close with Tarek's kids early in their courtship, which meant that she had to develop a relationship with their mother. For a while, all signs pointed to the women having a friendly — or at least cordial — relationship.

Reports of tension emerged in 2022, first between Tarek and his ex-wife, and later between Heather and Christina. A medical event with one of the couple's children brought everyone back onto the same page, but fans have remained fascinated by the family dynamics. In 2024, Christina and her hubby since 2022, Joshua Hall, and Tarek and Heather began posting lighthearted TikTok videos alluding to a very different kind of relationship.

Around the same time in 2024, the El Moussas and the Halls announced a TV series that would feature both couples going head-to-head in competing renovations. The joint project appears to have made Heather and Christina closer than ever before after years of ups and downs. Here is a look at what Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa's relationship is really like.