Body Language Expert Explains To Us Justin And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Is Worse Than It Appears

From the onset of their marriage, it was Justin and Hailey Bieber versus the world. Doubts about their relationship were everywhere — some fans couldn't let go of Justin's past with Selena Gomez, while others accused Hailey of plotting her way to Justin's heart, waiting for years for her moment to pounce. Despite the naysayers, they've shown themselves to be rock solid. Or have they? A body language expert claims their perfect couple act might just be a facade.

The lovebirds, who shocked everyone by getting hitched in 2018, have been dodging divorce rumors ever since. In March 2024, Hailey decided enough was enough and issued a PSA to everyone who believed the rumors going around. "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion," she penned on Instagram. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it." Meanwhile, a source told People that things between the two are fine and dandy. "There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever," they assured. "They are very, very happy."

But as we all know, talk is cheap. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, suggested that the Biebers' lovey-dovey public persona is nothing but an act, hinting that their marriage is on much shakier ground than they let on.