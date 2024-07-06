Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us Justin Timberlake's Mugshot Backs The Plastic Surgery Rumors

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest on June 18, 2024, had everyone talking for several reasons. The arrest was plenty newsworthy in itself, but Timberlake's mugshot also had people wondering whether he had plastic surgery. Among them is board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, based out of Miami and Beverly Hills. He agrees with many social media users who are convinced his nose looks different. "Justin Timberlake definitely got a nose job," one user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

But rumors that Timberlake had plastic surgery aren't new. Netizens have speculated that the singer had gone under the knife long before his arrest. "Anyone know if Justin Timberlake aged out of the game at 42 or had bad plastic surgery," another X user asked in April 2023, attaching a screenshot from that year's iHeart Awards. One responded that his cheeks looked filled in with Botox. Another agreed. "Fillers? I think something is different around his eyes and his skin is very smooth..." the user wrote.

Others conjectured his facial swelling might have more concerning reasons. "If my friend showed up looking like this I'd fr think they'd been drinking a lot recently and have that talk," the X user wrote. Timberlake isn't the only person in his household to have been subjected to such rumors. People similarly think Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has gotten a nose job, fillers, and Botox. In 2018, she denied the latter. Unlike her, Timberlake has remained mum. But Busso exclusively told Nicki Swift what Timberlake may have done.