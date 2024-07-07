Body Language Expert Tells Us The Real Priority In Caitlin Clark And Her Boyfriend's Relationship

With Caitlin Clark dominating headlines as one of the WNBA's biggest names, it's easy to overlook the fact that the Indiana Fever star has a life outside of basketball. The University of Iowa alum started seeing her boyfriend Connor McCaffery in April 2023 and the two share a sweet relationship. "One year w the best. doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person. love you," McCaffery shared on Instagram on April 24. Clark penned her own tribute to her boyfriend and wrote, "one year of the best mems w my fav person. you make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together ... love you."

Their relationship isn't all puppies and rainbows though. Both Clark and McCaffery have to deal with the basketball star's rising fame, along with each of their busy schedules. While there's no obvious friction between the two, Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert carefully studied their interactions and exclusively shared with Nicki Swift what she thinks of their relationship. She believes that Clark is clearly in love with McCaffery, but nothing is going to come between No. 22 and her game.