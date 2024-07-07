Signs Home Town Stars Ben & Erin Napier's Reputation With HGTV Fans Has Soured

"Home Town" stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier had long been the darlings of home renovation fans, but cracks started to show in the foundation of their fandom. In February 2022, Erin was at her wit's end with fans responding with "extra rudeness," and in a spirited Instagram Stories post she encouraged the haters to "go ahead and unfollow" her (via People). The following year, the anti-Napier movement continued. "Am I the only non-fan of Ben and Erin?" a Redditor titled a post in March 2023. In fact, there have been plenty of times "Home Town" viewers shaded Ben and Erin.

The couple came under fire for renovations they did on a house in an episode that aired in March 2024. When HGTV posted a clip of the before and after of the property on X, formerly Twitter, a fan voiced their displeasure with the finished product, and specifically bashed the awning. That continued when Erin posted snaps of the home to her Instagram page. "The awning looks cheap and it would look better [if] it was just left off!" a follower wrote.

Erin and Ben did not take the blowback in stride and responded to fans who left unkind reviews of the renovated property. "I'm afraid that a lot of the people out there are being rude and being mean because they want to be hurtful," Ben said in a joint video posted to Erin's Instagram in April. Fans not only took issue with the renos, but pointed out strange things about Ben and Erin's marriage.