Strange Things About HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier's Marriage

Ben Napier and Erin Napier made a name for themselves on HGTV's "Home Town," where their relationship is as central to the show as their renovating and home repairs. The couple have been married since 2008, and met in college in 2004 where they had a whirlwind courtship. "December 9, we went on our first date and he met my mama," Erin wrote in a touching Instagram post in December 2019 that recapped their early days together. "December 13, we decided we would get married someday. It sounds crazy to you, maybe. But it makes perfect sense to me," she added. Over the years they have maintained that energy, but a look inside Ben and Erin Napier's marriage reveals some strange details, such as how they rarely spend time apart.

"We're together 24 hours a day because we feel like the strongest team that way," Erin told Quolture in March 2018. Ben admitted that their approach to being married was unorthodox. "We have a weird relationship ... The more time we spend together, the happier we are," he said. That was a decade after walking down the aisle, and the Napiers still haven't stopped being attached at the hip.

In April 2023, the couple spoke about their co-dependent approach. "We're never apart," Erin told Entertainment Tonight. "This is the only way we know how to be grownups," she added. There are also special things that Ben and Erin Napier do for each other every day.