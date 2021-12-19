Erin Napier Shares Heartwarming New Details About Meeting Her Husband

We didn't think we could love the stars of "Home Town" any more than we already did — but we were wrong! Erin Napier shared heartwarming new details about meeting her husband Ben on Instagram, and it's one of the sweetest tributes we've ever read. One of the reasons fans watch Erin and Ben on "Home Town" is because they keep it real and make such a good team. Ben and Erin do special little things for each other, focusing on the daily moments that make up life.

These two didn't seek the spotlight, unlike many reality TV stars. In a People interview, Erin said, "We never expected this. Getting a TV show never even crossed our minds." The Laurel, Mississippi couple told the outlet that HGTV reached out to them after following them on Instagram. Erin had never even watched the channel before being approached about making a TV show! "I never really watched HGTV before. We weren't big TV watchers at all," Erin told Realtor.com. But Erin and Ben wanted to do the show to draw attention to Laurel. "Anything that can draw some positive attention to our town, we're game," Erin said. HGTV announced the sixth season of "Home Town" is coming in 2022, along with multiple spin-offs of the hit show.

While you wait for that new season, you can read Erin's latest Instagram post. It features a personal story, which will melt your heart.