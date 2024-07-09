Sad Details About Hallmark Star Hunter King

With a flourishing acting career and being the sister to famous movie star Joey King, Hallmark star Hunter King's life may look perfect from the outside, but she has dealt with some hardships over the years. The "Hollywood Heights" actor found success early on, with her first role in "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" at just eight years old. Hunter would go on to star in other notable roles, but it wasn't until she landed "The Young and the Restless" that she shot to fame. After winning two Daytime Emmy Awards for her depiction of Summer Newman, Hunter's career seemed cemented.

Sadly, it was Hunter's personal life that she struggled with. After playing high school bully Avery Keller in "A Girl Like Her," she revealed that she was able to draw upon her own past experiences. "I was bullied a little bit in high school, so I understand the issue very clearly," Hunter shared with the Chicago Sun-Times in March 2015. Although her character wasn't on the receiving end of the bullying, it still dredged up past emotions for Hunter, who channeled the energy into understanding her role. Thankfully, the soap star is way past the high school bullying stage, but that doesn't mean she lives a fully charmed life. In fact, along with the pressures of Hollywood, Hunter has had to deal with many difficult moments, including a very heartbreaking loss and a daily struggle with her mental health.