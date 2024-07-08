HGTV's Jonathan Scott Made His Feelings About Zooey Deschanel's Ex-Husband Crystal Clear

Zooey Deschanel found her real-life Nick Miller with Jonathan Scott, but it took a couple of tries to lead her to the HGTV star. The "New Girl" actor was married, not once, but twice. And now, Scott is spilling all the tea on how he actually feels about one of Deschanel's ex-husbands.

A couple of years after calling it quits on her first marriage to Ben Gibbard, Deschanel sparked a romance with producer Jacob Pechenik. The couple eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2015 and welcomed a daughter just a month after saying "I do." The two were together for several years and even welcomed a second child before separating in 2019. A statement to People regarding the split read, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners."

In 2019, the same year Deschanel broke it off with Pechenik, she and Scott hit it off. The couple's relationship has soared since, and the two have even gotten engaged, yet Pechenik is still present in Deschanel's life. It's because the two exes have kids that he will always be tied to the "500 Days of Summer" actor. And while a relationship with an ex-husband can rub people the wrong way, it doesn't seem to bother the "Property Brothers" star, who has had nothing but nice things to say about Pechenik.