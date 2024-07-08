HGTV's Jonathan Scott Made His Feelings About Zooey Deschanel's Ex-Husband Crystal Clear
Zooey Deschanel found her real-life Nick Miller with Jonathan Scott, but it took a couple of tries to lead her to the HGTV star. The "New Girl" actor was married, not once, but twice. And now, Scott is spilling all the tea on how he actually feels about one of Deschanel's ex-husbands.
A couple of years after calling it quits on her first marriage to Ben Gibbard, Deschanel sparked a romance with producer Jacob Pechenik. The couple eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2015 and welcomed a daughter just a month after saying "I do." The two were together for several years and even welcomed a second child before separating in 2019. A statement to People regarding the split read, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners."
In 2019, the same year Deschanel broke it off with Pechenik, she and Scott hit it off. The couple's relationship has soared since, and the two have even gotten engaged, yet Pechenik is still present in Deschanel's life. It's because the two exes have kids that he will always be tied to the "500 Days of Summer" actor. And while a relationship with an ex-husband can rub people the wrong way, it doesn't seem to bother the "Property Brothers" star, who has had nothing but nice things to say about Pechenik.
Jonathan Scott praised Jacob Pechenik's dad skills
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's romance took off quickly after she ended it with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. Pechenik and Deschanel called it quits in September 2019, and just a month later, she went Instagram official with the HGTV star. The jump from one relationship to another, however, didn't seem to bother the producer. Speaking on his relationship with the actor, Pechenik told Hollywood Life in 2019, "Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together. We've been raising them and we're going to continue to raise them and take great care of get them...I'm happy."
And as Scott and Deschanel's relationship has grown, so has the HGTV star's relationship with Pechenik. While speaking with ET, Scott praised how great of a dad Pechenik is to his and Deschanel's two kids, Charlie and Elsie. He said, "The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well." That's all Scott needed to say to show that there's no animosity between the two. And if what the "Property Brothers" star said isn't enough, there have been countless other moments that prove Deschanel, Scott, and Pechenik have created the perfect blended family.
Jonathan Scott is stepping into the stepdad role
Jonathan Scott has become a permanent part of Zooey Deschanel's life and, therefore, a permanent part of her kids' lives. As we previously mentioned, Deschanel and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, had two children together – Charlie and Elsie. And as the HGTV star has sparked his romance with the "New Girl" star, he, too, has become part of the family.
Scott revealed to ET that Charlie and Elsie always make him feel included. He shared, "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet." Charlie and Elsie aren't the only ones who make sure Scott feels like part of the family — Deschanel also recognizes the stepdad role he is taking on.
In June 2022, the "500 Days of Summer" star shared a sweet dedication post to the two men in her life. In the photo, Scott had Elsie on his shoulders, and her ex-husband, Pechenik, had Charlie on his. Deschanel captioned the Instagram post, "So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik." Two years later, Deschanel included both Scott and Pechenik once more in her Father's Day post. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day! I'm so thankful for the wonderful dads in our lives. Papa (Caleb), Jacob, Jonathan, and Grandpa Jim!" So, by the looks of it, everyone seems to be welcoming Scott with open arms.