Do Zooey Deschanel And Her Ex-Husband Jacob Pechenik Get Along?

In Hollywood, ex-spouses who remain good friends long after their split rarely ever happen, but it's not the case with Zooey Deschanel and her second husband, Jacob Pechenik. The two share two children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf, and to this day, they remain in each other's lives.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and split in 2019 after four years of marriage. In a statement shared with People, they admitted that their relationship would fare better moving forward if it was completely platonic. "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they said at the time, referring to their joint venture, Lettuce Grow. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children."

True to their word, Deschanel and Pechenik have made it a point to remain in touch for the sake of their kids and business, with Pechenik even found getting along with his ex's new beau, Jonathan Scott.