Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Has A Shady Take On Her Marriage To Joe

Many Americans believe the Democratic Party should replace Joe Biden after his performance against Donald Trump at the June 27 debate. That includes Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson. He didn't stop there. Stevenson went so far as to blame his ex-wife for her reported role in encouraging Joe to stay in the race. But those who know the Delaware businessman shouldn't be surprised. Stevenson, a Trump supporter, is a longtime critic of the president and his family.

In August 2020, days before Joe became the Democratic candidate in that year's presidential election, Jill's ex-husband made the scathing claim that her and Joe's relationship started out as an affair. According to Stevenson, the official story that Joe and Jill met on a blind date in 1975 is untrue. Instead, they met when Jill and Stevenson worked on his Senate campaign in 1972. "I don't want to hurt anyone," he told the Daily Mail. "But facts are facts and what happened, happened." The Bidens didn't comment on Stevenson's claims.

Later, Stevenson contended Joe's family tried to use its influence to intimidate him during his and Jill's divorce. "Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you're going to have serious problems,'" he told Newsmax in 2023, referring to Joe's brother and a beach property he owned under his company's name. While Stevenson has often criticized Joe, he generally has positive things to say about Jill. This time, he didn't spare her.