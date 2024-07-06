Katherine Heigl Finally Sets Record Straight On Emmys Drama That Torched Her Grey's Legacy

It took over 15 years, but Katherine Heigl finally addressed her 2008 Emmys drama in an interview with the "Let's Be Clear" podcast in July 2024. Heigl's Emmys controversy overshadowed her "Grey's Anatomy" days and led to accusations of arrogance and ingratitude. However, she was keen to set the record straight, shooting down reports she had rejected a nomination from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and insisting instead that she never submitted her work for consideration because she didn't feel worthy of winning.

"I just wasn't proud of my work. I would never be so bold or so arrogant to turn down a nomination. I would take that nomination. If it came my way, I'd be down," Heigl told Shannon Doherty. "I was trying to be honorable, I guess. I was trying to have some integrity. I wasn't trying to be a d***."

The rebuff resulted in Heigl facing some serious hate in Hollywood, with "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes at the top of the enemy list. Rhimes took the dig at her show — which launched the actor's career — personally. "There are no Heigls in this situation," she told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2014 while talking about her interactions with the cast of "Suits." Rhimes insisted she wouldn't allow something similar to occur again. "I don't put up with b******* or nasty people. I don't have time for it." Meanwhile, Heigl did tell Doherty that she gave Rhimes props for creating her character.